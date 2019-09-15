15-year-old girl found dead in hostel run by an NGO ‘Berachah’ in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mystery shrouds the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was found dead at a hostel run by an NGO ‘Berachah’ in Buddapalem village of Machilipatnam mandal on Saturday.

The deceased, G Praisy (15) was a Class -10 students residing at the home as her father is serving a jail term on charges of her mother’s murder.

According to Rural circle inspector (CI) Kondaiah, the incident came to light when fellow hostel inmates and staff found her dead lying on her hostel bed on Saturday morning.

Praisy had complained of stomach pain and was seen vomiting after dinner on Friday evening. When she informed the same to the hostel staff, they gave her medication for the same.

The police reached the spot after receiving information, examined the scene and have shifted the body to Machilipatnam government hospital for postmortem.