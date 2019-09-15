Home Cities Vijayawada

16-year-old Vijayawada Intermediate student attempts suicide

 Due to pressure to score better in exams, a 16-year-old Intermediate student reportedly attempted suicide by jumping from her five-storeyed hostel building late on Friday. 

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

According to Penamalur Circle Inspector M Satyanaryana, the girl, Novulur Swapna, is a first-year student of Sri Chaitanya College’s Mythri branch (Gangur). She was scolded by the principal and teachers for scoring less in a recently-held exam.

Upset with this, she jumped from the building. Luckily, Swapna survived and was admitted to a nearby private hospital where her condition was reported to be out of danger. 

“After dinner, she went to her hostel room and then to the fourth floor of the building. She spent some time there and jumped,” inspector Satyanarayana said.  Upon learning about the incident, her parents reached Vijayawada and demanded an explanation from the college management.

They further requested police to take severe action against the college principal and staff responsible. The management, however, refuted the parents’ allegation and told that the girl attempted suicide due to personal reasons. However, no case was registered as the parents did not lodge any complaint with the police.
Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

