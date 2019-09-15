Home Cities Vijayawada

70 School students trek to Swetambara Jain rock-cut caves

The archeologists appealed to the government to provide minimum infrastructure facilities so that the cave could be developed into a spot for heritage.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The members of The Rotary Club of Vijayawada (RCV) and 70 school children participated in a heritage trek at the Swetambara Jain Rock-Cut Cave at Ambapuram on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The trek was jointly organised by the RCV and the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravti (CCVA). The archaeologists, who accompanied the children, explained cave excavation method and how jainism was spread in and around Vijayawada.

The trek was headed by RCV president PSLN Varaprasad and secretary K Rama Krishna, Programme Committee chairperson NSRK Prasad. The archaeologists appealed to the government to provide minimum infrastructure facilities so that the cave could be developed into a spot for heritage.

