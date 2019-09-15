Civic chiefs of  Vijayawada, Guntur to visit Brazil

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada and Guntur Municipal Commissioners would be going to Sao Paulo in Brazil for a five-day official tour from September 16 to 20. During their visit, they will take part in the third global meeting of the Global Platform for Sustainable Cities (GPSC), called ‘Catalysing Sustainable Urban Futures’.

City municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh drafted a powerpoint presentation to present during the meeting. The topic would be ‘How are cities using their unique economic and creative advantages to find solutions to climate change and social inequality?’ Prasanna Venkatesh will also participate in the Mayors’ Roundtable session to be held on September 18.