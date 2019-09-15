Four more flights to connect Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alliance Air will be operating four new flight services between Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, from October 1 to 26. The airline will operate ATR72 aircrafts.

According to a press release, the State government has requested the ministry of civil aviation to revisie several flights from airports in the State.

As a first step, the Vijayawada-Vizag flights were agreed upon. Further decisions were likely to be taken during the meetings to be held from September 17 to 20.

All the four new services will be operated daily. The flight from Hyderabad to Vijayawada will take off at 18:25 hours and land in Vijayawada at 19:30 hours.

The flight from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam will take off at 19:55 hours and land at 20:55 hours.

The flight from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada will take off at 21:20 hours and land at 22:20 hours and the flight from Vijayawada to Hyderabad will take off at

22:45 hours and land at 23:45 hours.