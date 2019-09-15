Over 10,000 designs at lifestyle exhibition in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in view the upcoming dasara festival, more than 70 designers, from across the country, showcased over 10,000 custom-made designs at Rufflez, a two-day lifestyle exhibition held at the A Convention Centre here from Saturday.

Variety of haute couture, exclusive wear, jewellery, designer saree, lifestyle upholstery, accessories, home decor and luxury products would be available at the exhibition. A few designers have also offered the option to customise jewellery and clothes, which will be sent by courier later.

“One can order customised designs for jewellery or clothes. Since the exhibition is open only till Sunday, we will courier the product to their address later,” Kavita Jain, a designer from Bengaluru said.

Manjulatha, the organiser of the exhibition said, “If one wants to shop for weddings or family functions, this exhibition is the right place. Bringing designers from all over the country under one roof, Rufflez offers various options.”