Protest in Vijayawada over Pakistan PM’s Kashmir statement

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the derogatory remarks made by Pakistani PM Imran Khan against Indian Muslims, various minority organisations staged a novel protest by slapping the poster of Imran with footwears.

Speaking at the protest camp, Muslim Samkshema Samithi State president Mukhtar Ali took strong exception to the statement of Imran Khan that 20 crore Muslims in India would turn to extremism due to the Kashmir issue.

Instead of making derogatory remarks against Indian Muslims, Pakistan PM should focus on providing facilities to his country, Ali said.

YSR Congress minority leader SK Subhani said Kashmir belonged to India and the issues of Kashmir would be resolved by the Centre and hence Pakistan had no right to interfere in the issue.