Vijayawada security staffer found murdered

VIJAYAWADA: A security supervisor of Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College in Chinna Avutupalli of Gannavaram mandal was brutally murdered by unknown miscreants late on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ch Venkateswara Rao (56) and hailed from Markapuram of Prakasam district.

He was working as a security supervisor in the college for the past three years. According to Ungutur police, the incident happened around 11 pm when three men attacked and stabbed him to death. Old rivalry was believed to be the reason behind the murder. “An investigation is underway. The body was sent for postmortem,” police said.