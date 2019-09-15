Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada to get modern shelters on footpaths

Project Street Furniture in association with leading advertising firm will be first-of-its-kind initiative in South India.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to install high-end amenities for the residents of the city, the municipal corporation has decided to set up modern shelters on footpaths at various localities under ‘Street Furniture’ project, a first-of-its-kind initiative in South India.

Under the project, vending kiosks, benches, dustbins, public utility services and police booths would be set up in the city, in accordance with international standards. The aim is also to beautify the bus queue shelters. The task has been entrusted to Prakash Arts, a leading advertising agency. 

Earlier this year, this agency was also involved in modernising 146 bus shelters on the Mahatma Gandhi Road, Eluru Road, on the NH stretch between Ramavarappadu Ring and Benz Circle and other localities under Public Private Partnership (PPP). The project was taken up at the cost of `30 crore. So far, 60 bus shelters have been modernised and the remaining are set to be completed in a phased manner by March next year. 

VMC chief engineer JV Rama Krishna told TNIE that the civic body has decided to set up the modern shelters on the footpaths near Old Bus Stand, Swaraj Maidan, IGMC stadium, Veterinary Hospital and Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala. 

Explaining the features of the shelters, he said that each shelter would be able to accommodate three to five persons and will have LED lighting, granite flooring, wet and dry waste dustbins and vending kiosks. The vending kiosks will be maintained by the agency, which would offer refreshments such as tea, coffee and biscuits. Products of tobacco and paan masala would not be available. 

“Though we have decided to set up the modern shelters at six locations across the city, the number can be increased to 25, based on the response from residents. The agency will pay `25 lakh per annum to the civic body as advertisement tax for the shelters,” Rama Krishna added.

