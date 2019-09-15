Vijayawada's Fakirgudem underpass works from Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz directed the contractor of Benz Circle flyover to launch the underpass works at Fakirgudem from Sunday. Locals have been demanding the construction of the underpass for sometime. The passage into the area would be restricted if the structure is not built.

Speaking on the occasion on Saturday, the collector, who inspected the area, said that the works were expected to be completed in two months. “The residents of Fakirgudem have been demanding that an underpass be built for a long time as their entry into the area would be closed otherwise.

We took it to the notice of NHAI. An underpass of 15-metres width and 5.02 metres height would be built,” he explained.