Exhibition on Narendra Modi’s life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To commemorate the 69th birthday of Narendra Modi on Monday, the BJP State unit has set up an exhibition on the life and achievements of the Prime Minister in Vijayawada. BJP national general secretary and State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar would be inaugurating the exhibition.

The saffron party leaders said the event will be held at Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Gandhi Nagar. Books on the life and success story of the Prime Minister are also expected to be distributed on the occasion. On Sunday too, medical camps were held across various districts in Andhra Pradesh as a part of Seva Saptah. The BJP national headquarters has directed all State units to hold week-long programmes to mark the PM’s birthday. It has also asked the State units to conduct service activities beginning September 14 to 20.