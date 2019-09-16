Junior doctors, ‘drunk’ patients scuffle at Vijayawada GGH

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at the new Government General Hospital in Vijayawada city on Saturday night, when a huge fight broke out between two patients and junior doctors on duty. With the intervention of police, the situation was brought under control.

According to the hospital authorities, one G Yohan and one Nageswara Rao, who met with an accident at Varadhi in Vijayawada city, had come to the GGH for treatment. As the casualty ward was full and one of them was bleeding heavily, the doctors laid them on a bed and started to treat them.

As they were reportedly drunk, the patients started to abuse the doctors and staff demanding two separate beds for them. Following this, the doctors sent them out.

In the meantime, both Yohan and Nageswararao went inside the hospital and attacked the duty doctors and staff with other men. Amidst the ruckus, the junior doctors staying in the hostel of Siddhartha Medical College also came in and joined the scuffle to help their fellow doctors.With this a huge fight broke out and the police had to intervene. The patients complained that the doctors refused to treat them despite they being severely injured.