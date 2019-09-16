Month-long food festival begins at Hotel Illapuram in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hotel Illapuram started its month-long food festival on Sunday. The festival has been organised as part of their annual food festival conducted during the Dasara and Deepavali festivals.

As many as 25 varieties of non-vegetarian biriyanis will be served at the fest with variety of food present for the vegetarians as well. “We welcome everyone to our food festival and promise to provide some of the tastiest biriyanis,” Srinivas Rao, manager of the hotel said. The festival will be open for the lunch and dinner hours and would cost between Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500. Illapuram special vegetarian and non-vegetarian biriyanis, along with special vegetarian and non-vegetarian platter were recommended by the chef. “It feels good when such festivals are organised. Food lovers get to taste various dishes at cheaper rates,” Chandan Perla, a resident said.