Tuberculosis liquid culture, HIV viral load test facility soon in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district will be able to avail facilities of a liquid culture laboratory soon. It will come in handy for the early diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB). Another laboratory for conducting special tests for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients will also be operated. The viral load test for detecting the presence of HIV will be done at these labs.

The Vijayawada Government General Hospital will make provision for the tests at Siddhartha Medical College. Though the equipment and machinery for both the units are in place, it might take another month or two for the lab to officially start.

The district health officials set 2025 as the target, by which Krishna district will become TB-free. However, the number of TB cases have been on a rise, with 7,278 cases being registered across the district in 2018 and over 5,000 in this year so far. According to the officials, due to the lack of early diagnosis, majority of the people seek medical assistance only at severe stages.

Hence for the early detection of cases, the liquid culture laboratory was set up, with all the required equipment and additional staff recruited a while back. However, they did not start operating the lab for various reasons, one being the transfer of officials.

Currently, the health officials provide free of cost treatment and medicines for the TB patients through 50 centres and 20 advanced centres across the district. The State government provides medicines worth `15 lakh to each patient free of cost. Apart from the laboratory for TB, the lab to test viral load of HIV patients will also start. This test is to ensure that the treatment or the medication that an HIV patient is going through is working or not. The HIV patients only have CD4 test done once every three months currently. In order to ascertain presence of virus in patients and effect of treatment, viral load should be done.

