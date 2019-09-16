Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC launches awareness campaign to tackle seasonal diseases

Children hospitalised due to viral fever (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the number of alleged viral fever cases rising in the city, public health department officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have launched an awareness campaign, called ‘Seasonal diseases-Preventive measures’, under its ambit from Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao flagged off the campaign taken up by the sanitation staff in Ambedkar Colony of division number 19 by distributing pamphlets to the public about handing over the wet and dry waste to the sanitation staff. It also carried  steps to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

“The civic body is taking preventive steps on a war-footing as people are gripped with the fear of dengue. In this regard, special teams have been constituted, that would include medical officers and sanitation staff to carry out anti-dengue campaigns across the high-risk zones,” Arjuna Rao said.

