194 petitions received at Spandana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 194 petitions were received at Spandana, the public grievance redressal platform, held at the city police commissioner’s office in Vijayawada and SP office in Machilipatnam on Monday.

Interacting directly with the petitioners, both city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu received their complaints and instructed the officials through video conference to take immediate action and solve these within a week.

While 141 petitions came in at the police commissioner’s office, 53 complaints were lodged at the SP’s office.