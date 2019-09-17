Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy water inflows: Boating at Punnami Ghat stopped

Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada (File Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The boating services were stopped from the Punnami Ghat to Bhavani Island a week ago after receiving warnings of heavy inflows to Prakasam Barrage.

“We had been cautioned by the Irrigation Department officials almost a week ago, that more water would be released from the barrage, which might again lead to flood-like situation. Reacting to the warning, we stopped the boating services despite the water being below the risk-level,” said Bhavani Island Development Corporation (BIDC) executive director Umamaheshwar Rao.

As the Bhavani Island was vacated, several tourists faced problems. Those, who wished to stay back were shifted to rooms at Berm Park, while some, who felt leaving the place was a safer option were brought back through boats.

“We had kept a few rooms empty at the park in case of any emergency and that helped us. There are a few tourists who had plans to visit other places in the State and wished to stay back. We have accommodated them in the park where they can have their meals at the restaurant run by tourism department at the park,” said Bhavani Island’s hotel manager Sudheer Babu.

Some tourists seemed disappointed due to the lack of information. “We came all the way from Telangana only to enjoy the Bhavani Island as the latest news that we received was that it was partially restored and tourists were being allowed. Neither through the news portals, nor on the tourism department website, have they mentioned that boating was stopped. We are now returning without enjoying what we came for,” said one of the members of a 40-member tourist group from Telangana, on the condition of anonymity.

The officials stated that it was not possible to convey all the information and that the public should understand certain special situations and act accordingly. “It is everywhere in the news that there is a flood-like situation in River Godavari and that water was being released in River Krishna. Why do people want to take risks in such situations? We are not saying that we do not want to welcome our guests, but safety comes first. We will be happy to welcome them once situation is under control,” Rao said.

The boating services will further begin only after directions are given by the Irrigation Department and after suggestions from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officers are taken.“We don’t want the Godavari boat-capsizing incident or the 2017 incident to repeat. So we will restart the boating facility only after proper water-levels are recorded,” Rao said.

