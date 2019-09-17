Narrow escape for 107, reckless driving blamed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 107 passengers travelling in two RTC buses had a narrow escape as the two buses collided head-on in Pallevada village of Kaikalur Mandal on Monday afternoon.

The buses one from Narsapuram and the other from Eluru collided with each other while taking an S-turn, injuring at least 37 passengers on board.

As per the passengers, reckless driving was said to be the reason behind the incident and the passengers, who received minor injuries, they were admitted to the nearby government hospital.

“Both the drivers failed to drive carefully at the danger curve in the village. If they drove at a slower pace, the mishap could have been avoided,” one of the passengers said.

Soon after learning about the incident, the police and revenue officials reached the spot and collected statements from passengers and bus drivers. “A case has been filed and the investigation is on,” said the police.