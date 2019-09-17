Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway begins fortnight-long cleanliness campaign

Necessary medicines were distributed free of cost to the staff.

A rally was organised by South Central Railway, Vijayawada division, on occasion of World Environment Day, at Vijayawada railway station on Thursday

A rally was organised by South Central Railway, Vijayawada division, on occasion of World Environment Day, at Vijayawada railway station (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) started its fortnight-long cleanliness campaign ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa-Swachhata Pakhwara’ at Vijayawada Railway Station in early hours of Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas flagged off the awareness rally after administering swachhata pledge to the officers, staff and a group of school students. The rally was conducted from Vijayawada railway stadium to Vijayawada Railway Station via RE Colony and Old Government Hospital. This was followed by ‘nukkad natak’ performed by the students of SKCV children trust on ‘ban on single-use plastic’.

“The play was well enacted on short notice. It was short but to the point play and I am sure that it will make people think twice now before they litter any place,” said additional divisional manager G Sumana.
While the students, under the guidance of the railway cleaning staff, undertook the work of cleaning the 10 platforms, Vijayawada Chief Medical Superintendent Dr V Satyanarana conducted a multi-purpose health check-up camp organised for the house-keeping staff.

Necessary medicines were distributed free of cost to the staff. Srinivas urged everyone to come forward to make India and Indian Railways clean and green. “I advice the officers and staff to pledge 100 hours per week for voluntary cleaning of the station premises and public spaces. Also, strictly implement the ban on single-use plastic,” he added.

The campaign will conclude on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). It will include several activities such as swachh awareness, cleanliness dialogue with the public, clean trains, clean stations, community day, clean workplace and residential premises, clean food, clean water and toilets, among others.

