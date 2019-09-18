37-yr-old found dead in hotel room of Gudivada town

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 37-year-old man was found dead, while his mother was discovered in a serious condition in their hotel room in Gudivada town on Tuesday. According to Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Satyananadam, the deceased, Chaitanya (37), and his mother, Janaki Devi (51), hail from Hyderabad. They had come to Gudivada a week ago on personal work. Due to family disputes, they might have committed suicide, the police suspected.

The incident came to light when the hotel staff went to their room to serve breakfast around 7 am only to find Chaitanya and Janaki Devi lying on the ground. The staff immediately informed about the incident to the police, who rushed them to a nearby government hospital. “The reasons for their hasty decision is yet to be ascertained. Both mother and son had come to Gudivada a week ago,” the police said.