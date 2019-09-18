Cleanliness drive held at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a cleanliness programme at all major railway stations as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa - Swachhata Pakhwada’ cleanliness drive on Tuesday. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to ban single-use plastic, the officials conducted massive ‘shramdaan’ at Vijayawada Railway Station, divisional office compound coaching depot, wagon depot and railway colonies.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) G Sumana led a team of officers and 50 staff from different departments to conduct the cleanliness drive at the divisional office compound. Speaking on the occasion, Sumana said ban on single-use plastic will be effectively implemented from October 2 for which awareness campaigns were being conducted.

She added officials from several departments were designated at all railway residential colonies, wagon depots and railway stations to undertake and supervise the drives. A team of officers and 100 staffers undertook cleanliness drive at Vijayawada Railway Station and collected plastic waste and debris from the railway tracks on all the platforms. A seminar on Swachh Samwad was organised by Operating and Commercial Department at VIP Lounge of Vijayawada Railway Station.