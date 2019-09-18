Former BCCI president, India Cements MD N Srinivasan likely to be on new TTD Board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the AP government promulgated an ordinance, increasing the number of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board members from 19 to 25, it appears that it is all set to announce the new board. The buzz is that the government has almost finalised the names of N Srinivasan, former BCCI president and India Cements chairman, Jupalli Rameswara Rao, founder of My Home Group of Companies and, interestingly, V Krishna Murthy.

The list, contains the names of eight trustees from the State, seven from Telangana, four from Tamil Naidu, one each from Delhi and Maharashtra and three from Karnataka. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha Narayana Murthy, who was on the previous board, seems to have been renominated, so is DP Anantha from Karnataka.

K Siva Kumar, who had originally registered the YSRC as a party, also figures on the list of nominated persons. From AP, V Prasanthi, wife of YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Ramana Murthy Raju (Kanna Babu) from Yelamanchili, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy from Rajampet, Golla Babu Rao from Payakaraopeta and K Parthasarathy from Penamalur could find a place on the board.

From Tamil Nadu, the most interesting pick is that of V Krishnamurthy, the renowned bureaucrat who served the nation from the era of Nehru to Manmohan Singh. He is known as the father of public enterprises and credited with turning around the fortunes of the BHEL. When contacted, sources confirmed that the list is almost final and the new trust board would be formally constituted shortly.

The government has recently amended the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987 to increase the number of the board of trustees to 29 from 19 and the Governor promulgated an ordinance since the Assembly was not in session. The board will have four ex official members, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue Endowments), Commissioner (Endowments) and TTD Executive Officer.

seven from Telangana may also figure

The 25-member Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)board is likely to have as many as seven names from Telangana. They include My Home group founder J Rameswara Rao and TRS leader from Siddipet Maramsetty Ramulu, who are considered very close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. There is D Damodara Rao, CEO of Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today and K Siva Kumar who had originally registered in the YSRC. Though Rameswara Rao, Damodara Rao and Ramulu are reportedly close to KCR, Kaveri Seeds chairman UV Bhaskara Rao, Hetero group chairman B Parthasathy Reddy are close to both KCR and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while Putta Pratap Reddy is from Kadapa