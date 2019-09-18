Home Cities Vijayawada

Former BCCI president, India Cements MD N Srinivasan likely to be on new TTD Board

K Siva Kumar, who had originally registered the YSRC as a party, also figures on the list of nominated persons.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Days after the AP government promulgated an ordinance, increasing the number of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board members from 19 to 25, it appears that it is all set to announce the new board. The buzz is that the government has almost finalised the names of N Srinivasan, former BCCI president and India Cements chairman, Jupalli Rameswara Rao, founder of My Home Group of Companies and, interestingly, V Krishna Murthy.

The list, contains the names of eight trustees from the State, seven from Telangana, four from Tamil Naidu, one each from Delhi and Maharashtra and three from Karnataka. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha Narayana Murthy, who was on the previous board, seems to have been renominated,  so is DP Anantha from Karnataka.

K Siva Kumar, who had originally registered the YSRC as a party, also figures on the list of nominated persons. From AP, V Prasanthi, wife of YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Ramana Murthy Raju (Kanna Babu) from Yelamanchili, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy from Rajampet, Golla Babu Rao from Payakaraopeta and K Parthasarathy from Penamalur could find a place on the board. 

From Tamil Nadu, the most interesting pick is that of V Krishnamurthy, the renowned bureaucrat who served the nation from the era of Nehru to Manmohan Singh. He is known as the father of public enterprises and credited with turning around the fortunes of the BHEL. When contacted, sources confirmed that the list is almost final and the new trust board would be formally constituted shortly.

The government has recently amended the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987 to increase the number of the board of trustees to 29 from 19 and the Governor promulgated an ordinance since the Assembly was not in session. The board will have four ex official members, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue Endowments), Commissioner (Endowments) and TTD Executive Officer.

seven from Telangana may also figure
The 25-member Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)board is likely to have as many as seven names from Telangana. They include My Home group founder J Rameswara Rao and TRS leader from Siddipet Maramsetty Ramulu, who are considered very close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. There is D Damodara Rao,  CEO of Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today and K Siva Kumar who had originally registered in the YSRC. Though Rameswara Rao, Damodara Rao and Ramulu are reportedly close to KCR,  Kaveri Seeds chairman UV Bhaskara Rao, Hetero group chairman B Parthasathy Reddy are close to both KCR and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while Putta Pratap Reddy is from Kadapa

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP government Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD N Srinivasan Jupalli Rameswara Rao My Home Group V Krishna Murthy YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy Ramana Murthy Raju
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp