Foxconn MD calls on YS Jagan Mohan

VIJAYAWADA: Foxconn International Holding’s India head and managing director Josh Foulger called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan at the latter’s chambers in the Secretariat on Tuesday and explained about the company’s expansion plans.

Informing that the Foxconn company located in Sri City of Nellore district was providing employment to 15,000 women, he said the company has enhanced production by giving necessary professional training to the employees. Foxconn sells 35 lakh cell phones per month, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government was taking all necessary steps to make Andhra Pradesh an electronic hub. Saying that Andhra Pradesh is the best place for investment, he assured to extend full cooperation to the investors.

“The government would establish skill development centres in each of the 25 parliamentary constituencies with high standards to train local youth. The government is planning to create more jobs through these skill development centres,” Jagan said.