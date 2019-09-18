Painting to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh tourism executive director Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao drew paintings depicting various milestones in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life to celebrate his 69th birthday here on Tuesday.

From helping his father earn money by selling tea to entering the Parliament as the country’s most important person, Rao depicted several historic and political decisions taken by the PM as well. Paintings depicted Swachh Bharat Mission, Statue of Unity, revocation of Article 370, among others.