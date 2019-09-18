Home Cities Vijayawada

Panels formed to recruit staff for ward secretriats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After conducting village secretariat examinations, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has constituted district-level and regional-level committees for recruitment of employees to ward secretariats in all the urban local bodies (ULBs). The department had earlier approved the creation of 37,860 posts in 3,786 wards in 110 ULBs to roll out the government programmes effectively.

According to the order issued by MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao on Tuesday, the district-level committee will have four members with district collector as the chairman and the joint collector as the vice-chairman. Municipal commissioner of the headquarters of the district would be its member convenor and all municipal commissioners in the district will be members. 

The four-member committee has been entailed with the responsibility to conduct the examination at district-level, declaration of results, first-level verification of certificates, prepare a list along with seniority as per merit and roster. The panel will also forward the selected seniority list to the regional-level committee.

The regional-level committee, which will have a regional director of municipal administration concerned as the chairman and superintending engineer (public health) and regional deputy director (town planning) as members, will verify the certificates and list forwarded by the district committees, identify vacancies and, issue appointment letters. For the record, each ward secretariat will have 10 secretaries with a pay scale of Rs 14,600 to Rs 44,870 a month except the ward administrative secretary. 

