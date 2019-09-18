Section 144 imposed at Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to maintain Law and Order (L&O) and security for the VIPs visiting Vijayawada, the city police imposed Section 144 (2) for 55 days dated from September 19 to November 12. Vijayawada city commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao gave directions to the police stationed at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday to impose Section 144 (2) and ensure the safety of VIPs visiting the city.

Any unlawful assembly of a group of five or more people and those armed with any sort of weapons such as stones and sticks will be taken into custody, as per the order The police also said resorting to any sort of protests will be considered as public nuisance and protesters will be arrested and won’t be released on bail.