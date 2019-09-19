Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association extends support to nationwide lorry stir

He demanded the repealing of the amendments to save the transport sector.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Answering to the nationwide strike called by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association (APLOA) has decided to stall its operations on September 19, in view of the prevailing crisis faced by the transport sector and opposing the recent amendments made to the Motor Vehicle Act (MV Act).

Speaking to TNIE, APLOA general secretary YV Eswara Rao said, for the past few years, the transport sector has been facing a severe crisis due to the steep hike in diesel prices, revised toll charges in few States, drivers’ shortage and third party insurance premium. 

The amendments made to the MV Act by the Centre have now left truck operators across the country in panic, he said, with hefty penalties being levied by the traffic police and RTOs. He demanded the repealing of the amendments to save the transport sector.

“We are not against fines imposed for traffic violations but the revised amount is exorbitant and the transport sector, which is already facing the heat, would  not be able to manage if amendments to the MV Act are not revoked,” Rao said. 

The APLOA has decided to stall operations to other States on Thursday but will give exemption to vehicles transporting essential commodities and petroleum products to avoid inconvenience to the public.

