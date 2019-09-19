Building Penalisation Scheme generates Rs 4.38 crore in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Regional deputy director (town planning) of Municipal Administration department YP Ranganayakulu said revenue of Rs 4.38 crore was generated through the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) in the municipalities of Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts.

In a press meet on Wednesday, Ranganayakulu said out of 15,058 applications received till August 31, 13,576 were approved. “By regularising illegal buildings and that built-in deviation of norms, Rs 4.38 crore has been collected. We have given the money to respective municipalities to spend the same on improving local infrastructure including roads, drains and water supply network,” he said. The official added that Rs 2.6 crore revenue was generated from municipalities in Krishna district alone.