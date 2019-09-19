Uncle ‘kidnaps’ boy after parents fail to repay  Rs 36K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-month-old boy was reportedly kidnapped by his uncle as his parents failed to repay the money they had borrowed from the relative. The incident took place in Pottipadu village of Ungutur Mandal near Vijayawada on Tuesday afternoon and the boy, Ankesh, was taken to Jaipur, native of his parents.

According to Athkur sub-inspector Srinivas Rao, Sonu and Poolu Bhai, the couple from Rajasthan, sold pots and lanterns for a living and were living in a rented house in Krishna Lanka for the last six years. They had taken Rs 36,000 from the accused, Mamu.

On the day, they had asked Mamu to look after the boy for some time near Pottipadu toll plaza. Seizing the opportunity, Mamu took the boy and asked the couple to take back Ankush only when they had the money to pay him back. Following a complaint lodged by the parents, a kidnapping case was registered and a team of Athkur police left for Jaipur to rescue the boy and reunite him with his parents. “The accused wanted his money from them, which is why he committed the crime. The boy is safe and a team of police has been sent to Jaipur to bring the boy back to his parents. A case of kidnapping has been registered,” SI Srinivas Rao said.