Vijayawada man arrested for harassing relative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening his relative on Wednesday. The Penamalur police said the accused, an auto-driver, harassed a 40-year-old woman, sister of his mother-in-law, in November last year.

The police added that the woman was taken to an isolated location in Yanamalakudur by the accused, K Sambasiva Rao, under the pretence of dropping her home. He recorded the crime on his mobile phone and extorted the woman. He also demanded money and threatened the woman of posting the recording online. Unable to bear the torment, Jayamma lodged a complaint with the police. “Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the accused was taken into custody,” said the police.