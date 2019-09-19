Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation starts issuing QR code enabled door numbers

As part of it, the civic body started providing DDNs in the city, developed with advanced technology. 
The existing door numbers would be replaced with new ones in a phased manner. 

QR code enabled door

QR code enabled door numbers in Vijayawada (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the State government’s directions, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has started providing digital door numbers (DDNs), enabled with QR code and Geographic Information System (GIS) tag for quick and easy identification of addresses across the city. 

When contacted, City Planner K Lakshmana Rao said, the directorate of Municipal Administration had launched the DDN facility under GIS survey on a pilot basis at two divisions under Krishna Lanka area in February. 

On August 26, the government released a GO, saying it had taken up DDN of buildings and base map preparation in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), as per the procedure.

“The main objective of providing a DDN is to assign a house number to the structure or land (in case of open land) or developed plots to provide identity in a scientific manner,” Rao said. 

He further said, “The process involves different stages, which includes mapping and collection of GIS base maps in the ULBs, followed by the delineation of localities and main roads, survey of properties, preparation of street maps, identifying missing streets, assigning new door numbers, preparation of maps and correlation statements for old door numbers as well as the new ones.” 

As part of it, the civic body started providing DDNs in the city, developed with advanced technology. 
The existing door numbers would be replaced with new ones in a phased manner. 

