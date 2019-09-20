35 priests stage protest at Durga Ghat for stopping Krishna Harathi  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the State government’s decision to stop the ritual of Krishna Harathi being performed near Pavitra Sangamam, 35 Harathi priests staged a protest at Durga Ghat on the banks of River Krishna on Thursday.

AP BJP Dharmika Cell extended their support. Dharmika Cell convener T Krishna Chaitanya said, the previous government had started Krishna Harathi ritual from August 2016. Since then, as many as 35 priests were engaged in performing the rituals, being offered to the river, during the evenings. After the new government came to power, it was cancelled.

Chaitanya questioned, “How can the State government cancel the Krishna Harathi ritual and oust 35 priests from their duties?” He termed the act as anti-Hindu. Even though the issue was brought to the notice of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, no action has been taken so far. He threatened to stage agitations if the government failed to provide job security to the priests and initiate steps to perform the ritual again.