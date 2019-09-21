Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi general secretary Tamma Srinivasa Reddy wins Federation of Indian Photography’s top award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi general secretary Tamma Srinivasa Reddy was given the Master of Federation of Indian Photography (MFIP) award, the highest honour from Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) here on Friday.

General Secretary of FIP Dr Barun Sinha said Reddy was conferred with the highest distinction after evaluating his portfolio, consisting of 20 images in the Black & White category. These images were evaluated by a five-member jury, which included eminent photographers from across the country. The award will be officially presented to him at an international gala event scheduled to be held in January 2020.

In 2002, Reddy had received fellowship honour of FIP. The Ramnath Goenka Award was presented to him in 2006 for his portrayal of tribal life. He has bagged 168 gold medals, 497 awards and 876 honours till date in his 25-year-long career.