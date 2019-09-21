Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association flays TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's remark

After Kodela’s suicide, Naidu held the YSRC government responsible for the death of the former Speaker. He also accused the police of dancing to the tunes of ruling party leaders.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) has condemned the comments made by TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu against police officials in connection with former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s suicide. 

In an official release on Friday, the association demanded an unconditional apology from the former chief minister for the remarks against police, who are selflessly working for the safety and security of the public. 

The association also took exception to Naidu’s remarks that police officials crossed the line by filing cases against TDP leaders to be in the good books of their political bosses and get good postings. 
Association president J Srinivasa Rao asked how could a senior politician like Naidu, who served as Chief Minister for 14 years, making such a remark. “Postings and promotions in the police department depend on seniority, honesty and working abilities. Neither political parties nor lobbies won’t help any official in getting the promotion,” Srinivasa Rao observed. 

