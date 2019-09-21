Atkuru Police rescue child, arrest kidnappers in Rajasthan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The kidnap episode of eight-month-old boy Ankesh, who was abducted by his own relatives when the parents failed to repay the loan, ended on a happy note with the Atkuru police rescuing the boy from the clutches of the accused on Friday.

The police team went to Rajasthan, arrested the accused and reunited the boy with his parents.

The incident took place at Pottipadu in Ungutur mandal near Vijayawada on September 16 and the boy was taken to Jaipur. Based on the complaint lodged by the boy’s parents on Wednesday, a police team went to Rajasthan by flight and waited for the accused to reach Thelu, their native village.

The couple hails from Thelu village in Rajasthan. They came to Vijayawada six years ago and were living in a rented house in Krishna Lanka.

They sell pots and lanterns at Pottipadu toll plaza to eke out a living.

The couple took a loan of `36,000 from one Mamu, who is their distant relative. When they failed to repay the loan amount, the accused took away the boy to Jaipur and asked the parents to collect the boy only after paying the amount to them.

According to Atkuru sub-inspector Srinivasa Rao, the two accused - Mamu and Bhanu, abducted the boy Ankesh when the parents Sonu and Poolu Bhai, asked the duo to take care of the child for a while. “The accused were going to their native village by train. The police team apprehended the accused at the railway station and rescued the boy,” said the SI.