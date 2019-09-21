Student of Sara Grace School of Nursing accuses correspondent of harassment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging sexual harassment against a nursing college correspondent, a girl student lodged a complaint with the Machilipatnam police on Friday.

According to the Robertson Pet police, the accused S Ramesh (48) was taken into custody based on a complaint lodged by the third-year B.Sc nursing student, alleging that the correspondent of Sara Grace School of Nursing used to threaten all the girl students of awarding less marks in the examinations if they fail to satisfy his sexual desires. He also used to abuse them in the name of caste.

In her complaint, the 22-year-old student accused the correspondent of misbehaving with students and told police that Ramesh used to take classes in an inebriated condition. Ramesh also threw parties for his friends on the college campus, she pointed out. “The correspondent made sexual advances towards me and promised me of good grades and placement in a private hospital. When I refused and informed my parents about his behaviour, he developed grudge towards me and threatened me many times,” the victim narrated her ordeal. Students with a poor background and those from lower caste are his soft targets,” the complainant rued.

She also explained that the correspondent exploited students from Kerala in the past and cases were filed against him in this regard.

“Ramesh cheated many students promising MBBS seats and collected lakhs of rupees from them in 2006. He was arrested and started the nursing institute after coming out of jail,” she added. A case has been registered under relevant sections of harassment and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him.