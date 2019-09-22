30-year-old Vijayawada man found brutally killed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Arundalpet woke up to a shocking murder in which a 30-year-old youngster was found brutally killed near Urdu High school on their colony premises on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mangimsetti Manoj and past rivalries with his friends were believed to be the reason behind the murder.



The accused, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, obstructed him while he was going home and killed Manoj by smashing his head with a stone.

According to Suryaraopet police, the incident reportedly happened late Friday, but only came to light when the residents noticed Manoj lying in a pool of blood on Saturday morning and informed the same to the police.

Based on the complaint lodged by Manoj’s family, police registered a case under section 302 of IPC and the investigation is on.



“With the information received from Manoj’s family members, we came to understand that differences with his friends could be the reason behind the brutal murder. A manhunt has been initiated to identify all his friends.