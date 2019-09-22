Home Cities Vijayawada

Viral fevers: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to set up mobile clinics soon

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation public health department, sanitary and malaria inspectors and health assistants to take stock of the viral fever cases and the ground-level situation. 

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

As part of the plan to reduce mosquito menace, the special teams will carry out door-to-door survey from 8:30 am to 4 pm in their respective allotted divisions.

As part of the plan to reduce mosquito menace, the special teams will carry out door-to-door survey from 8:30 am to 4 pm in their respective allotted divisions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With number of reported viral fever cases increasing in the city, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)  in-charge commissioner U Sarada Devi, has directed public health department officials to conduct door-to-door survey and submit a daily report on the status of fever cases registered across the 59 divisions of the city.

On Saturday, Sarada Devi conducted a coordination meeting at VMC council hall with the district malaria officials, VMC public health department, sanitary and malaria inspectors and health assistants to take stock of the viral fever cases and the ground-level situation. 

Speaking on the occasion, she said the district health department recently constituted 29 special teams to set up mobile malaria and dengue clinics in high-risk areas in the city.

As part of the plan to reduce mosquito menace, the special teams will carry out door-to-door survey from 8:30 am to 4 pm in their respective allotted divisions and register the viral fever cases.

She instructed the public health department officials to submit a daily report over viral fever cases to the civic body along with the district health department.

“A mobile application will be developed in the next couple of days so that data of registered viral fever cases can be viewed online. The main objective of developing the app is to organise medical camps and carry out fogging operations in high risk zones,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp