Viral fevers: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to set up mobile clinics soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With number of reported viral fever cases increasing in the city, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in-charge commissioner U Sarada Devi, has directed public health department officials to conduct door-to-door survey and submit a daily report on the status of fever cases registered across the 59 divisions of the city.



On Saturday, Sarada Devi conducted a coordination meeting at VMC council hall with the district malaria officials, VMC public health department, sanitary and malaria inspectors and health assistants to take stock of the viral fever cases and the ground-level situation.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the district health department recently constituted 29 special teams to set up mobile malaria and dengue clinics in high-risk areas in the city.



As part of the plan to reduce mosquito menace, the special teams will carry out door-to-door survey from 8:30 am to 4 pm in their respective allotted divisions and register the viral fever cases.



She instructed the public health department officials to submit a daily report over viral fever cases to the civic body along with the district health department.

“A mobile application will be developed in the next couple of days so that data of registered viral fever cases can be viewed online. The main objective of developing the app is to organise medical camps and carry out fogging operations in high risk zones,” she said.