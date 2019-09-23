Pookalam contest marks Onam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Malayalees in the city gathered at the decked up auditorium of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science to celebrate Onam on Sunday.

While the men were in dhotis and colourful kurtas, women wore simple yet simple yet elegant settu mundu ( famous white sarees with golden borders and designs), and paired it with beautiful matching and contrasting blouses.

The celebration, organised by Vijayawada Malayalee Association, began with Pookalam (making rangolis with flowers) competition, which was open to everyone. The contest saw an overwhelming response as the participants were seen present on the premises three hours before the competition even began. The contest was followed by various cultural events.