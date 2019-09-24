Andhra Pradesh Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy assures of sand stocks in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maintaining that 41.37 lakh cubic metres of the sand stock is readily available, Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) will supply adequate sand to customers once the floods recede. Informing that 1 lakh cubic metres of sand have been supplied since the new sand policy came into force on September 5, he said as many as 102 sand reaches and 51 stock points have been arranged in all the 13 districts of the State.

In a release issued on Monday, Ramachandra Reddy said tenders have been called for supplying 41 lakh cubic metres of sand. However, floods to Godavari and Krishna rivers had resulted in difficulties in transportation of sand. The APMDC will supply sand in a full-fledged manner once the floods recede, he asserted.

Stating that steps have been initiated to take up sand mining in pattadar lands, he said a large number of farmers in Anantapur district have evinced interest in this regard. Explaining the present situation, the Mines and Geology Minister said, “As of now, as many as 40 stockyards are functioning and the government arranged 20 weighing machines.

Tenders for sand mining in 263 acres of Paleru stream in Zarugumalli Mandal of Prakasam district are in the final stage. Similarly, steps are being taken to mine 4 lakh cubic metres of sand from 12 reaches in Nellore district and supply 10,000 cubic metres of sand a day, he added.