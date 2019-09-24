Home Cities Vijayawada

Annual meet of Andhra Pradesh MPs, South Central Railways officials to take place in Satyanarayanapuram

The meeting will be chaired by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:47 AM

South Central Railway holds a meeting with the Members of Parliament (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The annual meeting of South Central Railways (SCR) officials with parliamentarians from the State will be held at the Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Satyanarayanapuram on Tuesday. The meeting was scheduled to begin from 10 am. 

The meeting gained prominence as it was the first time, the SCR officials were organising a meeting with the parliamentarians after YSRC came to power. All 25 MPs from the State will participate to submit the financial proposals required for realising development works in their respective constituencies to be forwarded to the Railway Board. The meeting will be chaired by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

In a statement issued here, Galla Jayadev hailing from Guntur drafted a representation regarding the construction of 6-lane elevated flyover at Shankar Vilas ROB/RUB, rail connectivity for Amaravati, development of Mangalagiri, Guntur and New Guntur stations and reducing running time.

