APCRDA may take up demolition of Chandrababu Naidu’s rented residence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has once again taken up demolition of the unauthorised constructions abutting the Krishna river.

This time, the APCRDA has zeroed in on an unauthorised construction by Paturu Koteswara Rao.

As the spot is closely located to the rented residence of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, speculations are rife that the APCRDA will take up demolition of Naidu’s residence soon as it was not satisfied with the reply given by owner Lingamaneni Ramesh, in response to the notices issued by it.

As the APCRDA officials issued the confirmation order under Section 115 (3) for removal of the residence taken on lease by Naidu within a week, the fresh demolition has come as an indication that demolition of the building in which Naidu is staying, is imminent.

“All should keep it in mind that what we have issued with regard to the rented residence of Naidu is a confirmation order and not the notice. Through the order, we have given a week’s time to the owner to vacate the illegal structure on his own so as to enable him to take his valuable furniture and demolish the structure on his own. In case, the owner fails to make use of the time, we will carry out the demolition and there will be no scope for salvage of valuables,’’ an APCRDA official told TNIE.

Maintaining that they don’t know what will happen tomorrow, the official further said, “We have issued notices to structures in a stretch abutting the Krishna river and found that some of the constructions were taken up without disturbing the established norms and we will not do anything in case of such structures. In the case of the unauthorised structures, we are going to demolish them. There is no personal agenda in the demolition drive.’’

In a statement, the APCRDA explained that notices were issued to Paturu Koteswara Rao under Sections 115(1) and 116(1) on June 6 for unauthorised construction of a building with RCC roof slab to a height of 0.3 metres above the ground level, which was constructed in watercourse of Krishna river located in D No 220/A1/B1 of site extent Ac 5.06 cents at Undavalli village, as the said construction is without any prior permission from the competent authority and the River Conservator as per Section 13 of the River Conservancy Act (Andhra Area) 1884. Later, the confirmation order (June 14) was issued as required under Section 115(3) of the APCRDA Act.

Though, the owner and tenant had contended that the said construction was made within their site to protect the concrete wall which was constructed to stop erosion of land by the watercourse through a letter on June 18, the APCRDA issued the order on September 19 after due and detailed consideration of all the content, as it found that there was no merit in any of the grounds mentioned in owners’ explanation and the demolition was initiated on September 23.

According to the APCRDA, confirmation orders were issued to five constructions after consideration of the contents of the owners’ reply.

We are acting as per norms: Botcha

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana maintained that action is being taken against illegal constructions abutting Krishna river as per the Act.

“We have started the removal of the unauthorised constructions strictly abiding by the Acts and the suggestions of court. Today, the illegal concrete structure by Paturi Koteswara Rao was demolished under the supervision of APCRDA. But, the TDP leaders through ‘yellow media’ resorted to false propaganda that the residence of their party supremo is being demolished. In fact, the guest house belonging to Ramesh, being used as the residence of Naidu, was constructed in violation of the River Conservancy Act."

"Though Naidu announced that Ramesh gave the said land to the government under land pooling scheme, the APCRDA records are showing Ramesh as the owner and issued a notice for the unauthorised construction. Notices have also been issued to six more persons who constructed guest houses on the river bed in violation of the Act and all should have to be removed soon as the government is keen on demolishing illegal structures as per the River Conservancy Act.”