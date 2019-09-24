Inagududur police book Krishna University registrar for hurling casteist abuse on colleague

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Inagududur police registered a case under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act against Krishna University (KRU) registrar (in-charge) N Usha for allegedly abusing and insulting assistant professor JN Lavanya Latha (37) in the name of caste. Though the incident happened on Friday, the issue came into light on Monday when the in-charge registrar appeared before the investigating officer.

According to Inaguduru police, the assistant professor of biotechnology department approached police on September 17 and lodged a complaint against the registrar N Usha alleging that she insulted her in the name of caste and criticised her work. She further mentioned that Usha threatened to sack her.

“In-charge registrar Usha is displaying her highhandedness by her improper treatment to us. With her ‘divide and rule policy’, the university staff have been divided into various groups, and support caste and favouritism,” the complainant alleged.

Following her complaint, police visited the university and tried to sort out the issue. “A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. We are collecting evidence from the staff to verify the allegations levelled against the registrar,” said the police.