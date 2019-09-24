Merit list for Andhra Pradesh secretariat posts released

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The merit list of candidates qualified for the village/ward secretariat posts has been uploaded to the website and the candidates are being informed about the certificate verification date and time through SMS and mail.

Candidates can also download the call letter from the Grama Sachivalaya website using the hall ticket number and date of birth. The District Collectors will shortlist the candidates as per the number of vacancies notified and the list of selected will be displayed. The schedule for verification of certificates will be completed by September 26.