Niti Aayog's 4-day Unbox Tinkering workshop to take place in Tadepalle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Niti Aayog in coordination with Atal Innovation Mission, IBM and Chrysalis will be organising a four-day workshop - Unbox Tinkering - for the teachers from Tuesday at Aravinda School in Tadepalle. All participants are to be empowered with up-gradation of Tinkering knowledge, skills and competencies so as to equip their respective students in classrooms with critical thinking and innovation skills to socially benefit citizens in the communities we live in.

The highlight of the workshop will be sharing and reflection upon some of the best practices in the State to benefit all stakeholders in society – particularly those living in rural areas. A few socially relevant innovative projects designed and developed by ATL Tinkering Lab students and mentored by ATL Teachers will be displayed, in addition to new ones designed and developed at the workshop.

According to organisers, such innovations have often offered solutions to localised village challenges pertaining to the environment, irrigation systems etc, benefitting all members of the society.