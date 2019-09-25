Home Cities Vijayawada

Commissioner’s Task Force arrest three for transporting gutkha, khaini

A case has been filed and the accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Published: 25th September 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested three persons for reportedly transporting banned tobacco products such as gutkha and khaini, worth around Rs 18 lakh in a lorry in Gudavalli village near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police KV Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused was identified as Kopuri Kantha Rao (51), a resident of Vuyyur town in Krishna district and has been in the illegal business for past three years.

In 2016, he met one Basha in Berhampur of Odisha to procure khaini and gutkha from him through Visakhapatnam by road.

Following a tip-off from trusted sources, the CTF officials laid a trap and identified the lorry at Gudavalli, intercepted it and seized the stock, taking Kantha Rao and two others into custody.

“The prime accused, Kantha Rao, drivers Haji Athar (41) and Bhukya Chandrasekhar (30) were arrested. While shifting the load from one vehicle to another, we raided the place and seized the stock and vehicles,” said Srinivasa Rao.

A case has been filed and the accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commissioner’s Task Force CTF Gudavalli village KV Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp