MPs urge South Central railways to connect Amaravati with other cities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Parliamentarians hailing from the State requested South Central Railway (SCR) officials to develop new railway lines connecting Amaravati with other cities, expedite steps for the development of South Coast Railway Zone including Waltair division and ensure speedy completion of ongoing projects in the State during a meeting held in the city, here on Tuesday.

As many as 18 MPs, including Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, took part in the first meeting conducted by SCR officials after YSRC formed the government in the State. However, TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas walked out of the meeting soon after its commencement by expressing his dissatisfaction towards SCR officials regarding the slow pace of infrastructure projects, while Galla Jayadev (Guntur) and K Ram Mohan Naidu (Srikakulam) skipped the meeting and sent representations from their side.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, Divisional railway managers of Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal, Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions and principal heads of various departments also attended the meeting. During the course of the meeting, Mallya briefed the MPs on SCR’s performance and various steps initiated for the development of infrastructure facilities and improvement of passenger amenities in SCR Zone.

He also informed them about the steps taken towards green initiatives and conversion of conventional train coaches with Linkeman Half Bosch (LHB) counterparts to ensure a safe and comfortable journey via trains. Later, addressing the media, the general manager briefed on the achievements and performance of the Zone. He informed that various ongoing rail developmental projects in the State were being accorded top priority for completion.

Commenting on Phase-I new line works pertaining to Nadikudi-Srikalah, Mallya informed, court cases were interrupting project works. “We hope the judgement will be in favour of railways. Works relating to Phase-I will be commissioned during current fiscal year and the project is targeted to be completed by 2023-24. The Kadapa-Bengaluru line works is also set to be completed by 2023-24,” he said.

Kesineni Srinivas walks out of meeting

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas said,”Every time we submit representations to the SCR officials over pending projects, we have received no response. A representation over pending projects has also been submitted by Gajanan Mallya,’’ adding, “What was the purpose of organising such meetings when the General Manager himself was acting as a postman instead of an official while addressing our demands?”