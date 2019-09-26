Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh bags three water mission awards at National Water Mission Awards - 2019

Two more awards were given to the State horticulture department and Pedavadlapudi-based Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd, Guntur district, for conserving 20 percent of water.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources department collecting award at National Water Mission Awards - 2019 (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources department bagged three awards at the National Water Mission Awards - 2019 for various initiatives in water conservation and effective usage. Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das, engineer-in-chief (irrigation) M Venkateswara Rao and other officials received the awards from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Secretary UP Singh on Wednesday.

The State took the first spot in two categories: AP Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS) for real-time monitoring of both supply and demand of water, and effective use of basin-wise water. The department also bagged second prize in ‘assessment of the impact of climate change on water resources’ category, taking the tally of awards to three. The cash prize for the first two awards was `2 lakh each, while for the third one it was Rs 1.75 lakh.

Two more awards were given to the State horticulture department and Pedavadlapudi-based Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd, Guntur district, for conserving 20 per cent of water.

According to a press release from the State government, Andhra Pradesh topped the list of States by bagging the highest number of awards, 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Water Mission Awards - 2019 Andhra Pradesh Water Resources department AP Water Resources Information P Water Resources Information and Management System APWRIMS
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp