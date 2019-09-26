Andhra Pradesh bags three water mission awards at National Water Mission Awards - 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources department bagged three awards at the National Water Mission Awards - 2019 for various initiatives in water conservation and effective usage. Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das, engineer-in-chief (irrigation) M Venkateswara Rao and other officials received the awards from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Secretary UP Singh on Wednesday.

The State took the first spot in two categories: AP Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS) for real-time monitoring of both supply and demand of water, and effective use of basin-wise water. The department also bagged second prize in ‘assessment of the impact of climate change on water resources’ category, taking the tally of awards to three. The cash prize for the first two awards was `2 lakh each, while for the third one it was Rs 1.75 lakh.

Two more awards were given to the State horticulture department and Pedavadlapudi-based Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd, Guntur district, for conserving 20 per cent of water.

According to a press release from the State government, Andhra Pradesh topped the list of States by bagging the highest number of awards, 5.