Krishna district SP launches crackdown on corruption in Police department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking whip against corrupt police officers, Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu suspended two sub-inspectors and a constable, after they were found guilty of indulging in corrupt practices, on Wednesday.

Following allegations against Penuganchiprolu SI Md Ashwaq that he threatened a complainant to withdraw a case, Kalidindi SI Y Sudhakar and constable Rajini Kumar for accepting money as bribe from gamblers, the SP called a departmental inquiry. All three were proven guilty and suspended thereafter.