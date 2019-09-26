Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's Nova IVF Fertility conducts awareness meet on pregnancy

Explaining the factors behind loss of fertility, Dr. Sreelakshmi said that age is the most important factor when it comes to pregnancy.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

IVF_baby_pregnancy

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People deciding to get married at a comparatively higher age followed by late pregnancy is the primary reason behind declining fertility rate, said Dr Sreelakshmi at an awareness meet conducted by Nova IVF Fertility in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Explaining the factors behind loss of fertility, Dr Sreelakshmi said that age is the most important factor when it comes to pregnancy.“Later the pregnancy, more are the chances of medical complications. Age plays one of the most important roles in decreasing sperm count in men and egg release for women. Earlier, only woman’s age was considered to be a factor behind pregnancy but now even the man’s age plays a role. In most cases, men retain the ability to father children till the age of 40,” she said. The doctor also blamed modern lifestyle, eating habits, early menopause history in woman’s family, work stress, pesticides in food products, materials for daily consumption and pollution behind rising instances of infertility.

She further said the concept of artificial pregnancy was misunderstood in India. “People think if they go to IVF centres, they will be suggested only IVF procedures which is not true. For instance, some women might not be able to conceive because they suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). For them, only medicines or injections, which will help them in having periods are enough.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
declining fertility rate late pregnancy Polycystic Ovary Syndrome modern lifestyle Nova IVF Fertility
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp