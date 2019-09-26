Vijayawada's Nova IVF Fertility conducts awareness meet on pregnancy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People deciding to get married at a comparatively higher age followed by late pregnancy is the primary reason behind declining fertility rate, said Dr Sreelakshmi at an awareness meet conducted by Nova IVF Fertility in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Explaining the factors behind loss of fertility, Dr Sreelakshmi said that age is the most important factor when it comes to pregnancy.“Later the pregnancy, more are the chances of medical complications. Age plays one of the most important roles in decreasing sperm count in men and egg release for women. Earlier, only woman’s age was considered to be a factor behind pregnancy but now even the man’s age plays a role. In most cases, men retain the ability to father children till the age of 40,” she said. The doctor also blamed modern lifestyle, eating habits, early menopause history in woman’s family, work stress, pesticides in food products, materials for daily consumption and pollution behind rising instances of infertility.

She further said the concept of artificial pregnancy was misunderstood in India. “People think if they go to IVF centres, they will be suggested only IVF procedures which is not true. For instance, some women might not be able to conceive because they suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). For them, only medicines or injections, which will help them in having periods are enough.